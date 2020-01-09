Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Carnival Valor to Sail Two Trans-Atlantics in 2021

Carnival Valor

The Carnival Valor will operate a pair of 15-day trans-Atlantic crossings next year – one departing Jan. 25, 2021, from New Orleans to Barcelona and another departing Feb. 26, 2021 from Barcelona to New Orleans.

The Jan. 25 departure includes day-long stops at Bermuda, Funchal (Madeira) Portugal, and Malaga and Valencia, Spain before arriving in Barcelona on Feb. 9, 2021.

Following its arrival in Barcelona, Carnival Valor will undergo a 17-day drydock details of which will be announced in the coming months, according to a press release.

The ship will then embark on another trans-Atlantic voyage departing Barcelona Feb. 26 and arriving in New Orleans on March 13, 2021. Featured ports include Cartagena (Murcia) and Malaga, Spain; Funchal (Madeira); St. Maarten and San Juan.

The Carnival Valor will resume its year-round four- and five-day schedule from New Orleans March 13, 2021.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

116 Ships | 243,552 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide