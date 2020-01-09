Carnival Valor to Sail Two Trans-Atlantics in 2021

The Carnival Valor will operate a pair of 15-day trans-Atlantic crossings next year – one departing Jan. 25, 2021, from New Orleans to Barcelona and another departing Feb. 26, 2021 from Barcelona to New Orleans.

The Jan. 25 departure includes day-long stops at Bermuda, Funchal (Madeira) Portugal, and Malaga and Valencia, Spain before arriving in Barcelona on Feb. 9, 2021.

Following its arrival in Barcelona, Carnival Valor will undergo a 17-day drydock details of which will be announced in the coming months, according to a press release.

The ship will then embark on another trans-Atlantic voyage departing Barcelona Feb. 26 and arriving in New Orleans on March 13, 2021. Featured ports include Cartagena (Murcia) and Malaga, Spain; Funchal (Madeira); St. Maarten and San Juan.

The Carnival Valor will resume its year-round four- and five-day schedule from New Orleans March 13, 2021.