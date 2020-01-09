Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Aboa Mare Adds Cyber Security

Training Course at Aboa Mare

Maritime academy and training center Aboa Mare and maritime cyber security specialist Deductive Labs have agreed to cooperate on the maritime cyber security training program, according to a press release.

The new course, organized by Deductive Labs, has been added to the Aboa Mare course selection. The course's objective is to learn the IMO’s regulations and guidelines on cyber risk management in order to protect ships from cyber-incidents. The first course is scheduled for Feb. 10.

The IMO has issued guidelines on maritime cyber risk management. The resolution encourages administrations to ensure that cyber risks are appropriately addressed in existing safety management systems (as defined in the ISM Code) no later than the first annual verification of the company’s Document of Compliance after Jan. 1, 2021.

The course is intended for masters, chief engineers, officers and other ship personnel.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

116 Ships | 243,552 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2020 China Market Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide