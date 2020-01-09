Aboa Mare Adds Cyber Security

Maritime academy and training center Aboa Mare and maritime cyber security specialist Deductive Labs have agreed to cooperate on the maritime cyber security training program, according to a press release.

The new course, organized by Deductive Labs, has been added to the Aboa Mare course selection. The course's objective is to learn the IMO’s regulations and guidelines on cyber risk management in order to protect ships from cyber-incidents. The first course is scheduled for Feb. 10.

The IMO has issued guidelines on maritime cyber risk management. The resolution encourages administrations to ensure that cyber risks are appropriately addressed in existing safety management systems (as defined in the ISM Code) no later than the first annual verification of the company’s Document of Compliance after Jan. 1, 2021.

The course is intended for masters, chief engineers, officers and other ship personnel.