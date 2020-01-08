San Juan 'Open For Business' as 15,000 Cruise Guests Arrive

The Carnival Breeze, Anthem of the Seas and the Oasis of the Seas were in San Juan on Wednesday with 15,000 guests going ashore, according to the Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR), Carla Campos.

She said that while the agency team is supporting recovery efforts in the southern region, San Juan was still ready for cruise guests.

Guests departed to a musical celebration pierside with local entertainment. The Puerto Rico Tourism Company said that most of Old San Juan had its powered restored on Wednesday, meaning shops, restaurants and attractions were open.

We remain attentive to the directive of Governor Wanda Vázquez and supporting the efforts of the central government and municipalities in the recovery of the southern region and affected families. One of the ways to support this is by keeping tourism going. Today we receive almost 15,000 visitors with a symbolic celebration of the resilience of our people. This has been an excellent opportunity to support the message abroad that Puerto Rico is open for business and that the events of the past days should not alter the plans of those who have included the island in their travel plans," said Campos.