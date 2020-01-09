Innovation Norway: Passenger Spending Ashore Down

Cruise passengers were spending less in port in Norway last year than they did five years ago, according to a study recently published by Innovation Norway, a government agency supporting innovation and development of Norwegian companies.

Surveying more than 3,000 passengers, Innovation Norway said that cruise passengers on the average spent approximately $57 in each port in 2019, compared to $97 in 2014.

The survey report said that the reduction may partially be due to the weaker Norwegian currency and to the cruise lines selling more shore excursions and tours themselves. The 2019 survey also covered more ships and broader range of cruise lines than before.

While passenger spending per cruise in Norway was estimated at $245 per person for 2019, averaging 4.3 ports of call, Innovation Norway said that by comparison, passengers spent an average of $2,609 for their cruise. They survey did not say how much they spent on their cruise in 2014.

The economic impact was said to be less for cruise than for land tourism, however, when hotels and transportation are excluded, both groups spend similar amounts during the summer season.

Cruise tourism, however, suffers more from over-tourism because the traffic tends to be concentrated at certain destinations.

Germans, Brits and Americans make up 75 percent of all the cruise passengers.

The biggest spenders are passengers from the U.S. and Canada, while passengers from Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands spend the least.

The survey did not cover ship-related spending, such as harbor fees, pilot costs or provisioning, nor crew spending.