Hofler Promoted to Director of Culinary Operations at CMI Leisure

Peter Hofler has been promoted to Director of Culinary Operations at CMI Leisure as of Jan. 1, 2020, according to a company statement.

CMI Leisure provides hotel, food and beverage and crew services for a number of expedition ships, Victory Cruise Lines and Semester at Sea.

Hofler was most recently corporate executive chef at CMI Leisure and his new responsibilities as the will include establishing food standards, menus, recipes, menu cycles, budgets, and establishing the master food item list specification as well as selection of shipboard culinary teams.

He will also responsible for ensuring that the shipboard culinary teams are performing at standard; reviewing of all ships, menus, food reports, and ships food inventory on each cruise; and much more.