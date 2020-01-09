Port of Tallinn Inks Deal for New Cruise Terminal

The Port of Tallinn has signed an agreement with YIT Eesti AS for the construction of new cruise terminal in Tallinn Old City Harbor, according to a statement, at a value of 13.7 million euro.

The new terminal is set to be complete by July 2021 and will include a large three-story building, pedestrian promenade area at the pier, children’s playground and parking spaces.

The "multifunctional and environmentally friendly" cruise terminal will be built in the Old City Harbor in the immediate vicinity of existing cruise quays, according to a press release.

The building will be heated by sea heating and energy will also be drawn from solar panels. During the offseason, the port expects the building to be used for events, concerts or conferences.

The cruise season in Tallinn lasts from the end of April to October. In 2019, 338 cruise ships and 656,000 cruise passengers visited the city.