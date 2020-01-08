MSC's Pronzati Speaks at CES in Las Vegas

MSC Cruises' Chief Business Innovation Officer Luca Pronzati was invited to join moderator Michelle Toh of CNN Asia and panelists Peggy Fang Roe of Marriot and Mara Winn of DHS TSA to share insights and predictions around ‘The Travel Experience of the Future' at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Speaking on technology’s role in the future of the guest experience Pronzati commented: “For MSC Cruises, technology is allowing us to give guests a more personalized service.

By combining the latest guest-centric technologies with physical human interaction we can offer a seamless and tailored cruise experience. With the future in mind, we developed our MSC for Me digital ecosystem with the ability to add new features to better meet the needs of our guests.”

MSC showcased its MSC for Me digital platform, which has been built into the very design of its new ships and has been incorporated into every step of the development process from conception to construction, according to a press release. Since its 2017 debut, it has changed the ways in which guests are able to customize and personalize their experience. Built for constant evolution, the MSC for Me ecosystem can adopt new features and updates as they are introduced, the company said.

Most recently, MSC Cruises debuted an industry-first: a virtual personal cruise assistant, ZOE. Installed directly into guest staterooms, the device is equipped to answer hundreds of questions, help guests to book activities and make reservations — in seven languages.