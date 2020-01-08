Silver Whisper Departs on First Ever 7-Continent World Cruise

For the first time in history, passengers have left on a seven-content world cruise, Sailing aboard Silversea’s Silver Whisper, the voyage set sail on Jan 6. departing Fort Lauderdale for Amsterdam, where guests will arrive on May 25 having circumnavigated the world.

The ship will visit 62 destinations in 32 countries, including the Antarctic Peninsula over three days.

Designed by the cruise line’s team of destination experts, many exclusive events will go with the pioneering 140-day voyage for guests.

Many Silversea executives were in attendance at a bon voyage event earlier this week, including the cruise line’s President and CEO Roberto Martinoli. Held at The Breakers, a luxurious resort in Palm Beach, the bon voyage reception enabled the travelers to socialize and share their excitement for the journey to come.

“It was an honor to bid our guests bon voyage ahead of our World Cruise 2020,” said Roberto Martinoli. “Legends of Cruising is our most immersive World Cruise to date, offering an unprecedented range of experiences. From Fort Lauderdale to Amsterdam, Antarctica to Aqaba, the variety of destinations discovered by our guests will showcase the authentic beauty of the world like never before. Our guests’ enthusiasm for the voyage has been reflected in the exceptionally strong booking numbers.”

Also debuting on the cruise is a new cocktail program which will immerse guests in sailed destinations through regional drinks and local ingredients, as well as the stories behind each. The new cocktail offering will comprise 62 cocktails that will create a sense of place, inspired by the distinctive characteristics of each visited region, according to the company.

Guests can also look forward to 33 new shore excursions debuting on the world cruise, as well as a visit to Antarctica with the ship's expedition team.

A strong line up of guest lecturers will enrich a fascinating entertainment program for guests: John & Tracy Fleming, Michael Buerk, Bill Miller, Tony Leon, Tom Keneally, James Bradley, Mark Elovitz and Piet De Vries will all take to the stage.

Silversea is offering two world cruises in 2021, including the first-ever expedition world cruise.