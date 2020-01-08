Four New Ships, 18,000 Berths for Carnival Corp. in 2020

The P&O Iona, Enchanted Princess, Mardi Gras from Carnival Cruise Line and Costa Firenze will mark four new Carnival Corporation ships in 2020, representing 18,292 new berths.

It's all growth for the world's largest cruise corporation, as the company doesn't have any vessel withdrawals scheduled yet for 2020 before two P&O Australia ships leave for new homes in 2021.

Realizing full-year service in 2021, the four ships will carry approximately just under one million passengers at 100 percent occupancy, according to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The Iona marks the first new ship for P&O Cruises since the introduction of Britannia in 2015, according to a statement, while the Enchanted Princess is designed from the ground up as a Princess MedallionClass ship.

The Costa Firenze is Costa Cruises' second ship designed and built specifically for the China market The Mardi Gras is named as a tribute to TSS Mardi Gras, Carnival Cruise Line's first-ever ship.

P&O Cruises' Iona and Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras will be the third and fourth (respectively) of Carnival Corporation's 11 total next-generation cruise ships joining the fleet through 2025 that will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"Each new ship is an opportunity to generate excitement and buzz among consumers around the world, whether loyal guests or new to cruising, that will continue to inspire more travelers to consider cruising as a vacation option," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "We look forward to the delivery of four more spectacular ships, which will offer our guests the latest in onboard features and amenities – and help us continue our reputation for providing great cruise vacations that are significantly less than comparable land-based vacations."