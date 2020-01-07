Pearl Seas Reveals New 2020 Panama Canal Sailing

New for 2020, Pearl Seas Cruises has announced a seven-night Panama Canal cruise aboard the Pearl Mist.

The cruise travels the entire length of the Panama Canal making port stops in Cartagena; San Blas Islands; Gatun Lake, Panama Canal; Las Perlas Archipelago; and Panama City.

2020 cruises depart from both Cartagena and Panama City and guests can enjoy a complimentary pre-cruise stay in Cartagena, or Panama City, as well as a post-cruise stay packages in both cities.

In December 2020, the company's first Panama Canal Cruise will see guests begin their journey in Cartagena, Colombia. The cruise sails through the San Blas Islands and visits Colon, the city at the Atlantic’s entrance to Gatun Lake and the Panama Canal.