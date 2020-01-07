Oceanwide Expeditions Announces 2021 Arctic Program

Oceanwide's Plancius

Today Oceanwide Expeditions announced its Artic 2021 program.

The rates for all June 2021 departures onboard its motor vessel voyages have decreased whereas the pricing for voyages in the summer months has not increased.

Oceanwide cruises focus on nature, wildlife and activities in Spitsbergen, Northeast Greenland, and Northern Norway, the company said.

New voyages include the “In search of Bowhead Whales & Polar Bear” voyage (seven nights), with a focus on approaching wildlife in the sea ice silently; Extended North/South Spitsbergen voyages in search of Polar Bear & Ice (nine nights); North Spitsbergen “Basecamp” voyages (seven nights), offering free activities, such as kayaking, snowshoe/hiking and photo workshops; North Norway “Hike, Kayak & Sail” voyages (seven nights), offering experiential kayak skills progression camps aimed at small learning groups using brand new industry leading kayak equipment; and North Norway “Ski & Sail” voyages (seven nights).

Oceanwide continues to offer departures in the winter months from November through March. Later in the season, its vessels will operate in the Scoresbysund, which is a popular destination ideally suited for activity minded passengers and photographers, the company said, in a statement.

Detailed day-by-day programs will be made available by Oceanwide later this month.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

116 Ships | 243,552 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Port Canaveral
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide