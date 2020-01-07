Oceanwide Expeditions Announces 2021 Arctic Program

Today Oceanwide Expeditions announced its Artic 2021 program.

The rates for all June 2021 departures onboard its motor vessel voyages have decreased whereas the pricing for voyages in the summer months has not increased.

Oceanwide cruises focus on nature, wildlife and activities in Spitsbergen, Northeast Greenland, and Northern Norway, the company said.

New voyages include the “In search of Bowhead Whales & Polar Bear” voyage (seven nights), with a focus on approaching wildlife in the sea ice silently; Extended North/South Spitsbergen voyages in search of Polar Bear & Ice (nine nights); North Spitsbergen “Basecamp” voyages (seven nights), offering free activities, such as kayaking, snowshoe/hiking and photo workshops; North Norway “Hike, Kayak & Sail” voyages (seven nights), offering experiential kayak skills progression camps aimed at small learning groups using brand new industry leading kayak equipment; and North Norway “Ski & Sail” voyages (seven nights).

Oceanwide continues to offer departures in the winter months from November through March. Later in the season, its vessels will operate in the Scoresbysund, which is a popular destination ideally suited for activity minded passengers and photographers, the company said, in a statement.

Detailed day-by-day programs will be made available by Oceanwide later this month.