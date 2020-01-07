MHA

Spectrum Calls in Subic Bay

Maiden Call Ceremony at Subic Bay

Royal Caribbean International kicked off the new year in Asia with the maiden call ceremony of the Spectrum of the Seas at Subic Bay, The Philippines on January 7 during a week-long sailing from Hong Kong that also called in Okinawa (Nakagusuku) and Ilocos (Salomague).  

A plaque and key exchange ceremony took place onboard the ship between Captain Flemming Nielsen and Wilma Eisma, Chairman of Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority; Carolina Uy, Director for Department of Tourism Region 3 as well as Captain Terence Uytingban, General Manager for Ben Line Agencies.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

116 Ships | 243,552 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 Brazil Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide