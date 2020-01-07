Spectrum Calls in Subic Bay

Royal Caribbean International kicked off the new year in Asia with the maiden call ceremony of the Spectrum of the Seas at Subic Bay, The Philippines on January 7 during a week-long sailing from Hong Kong that also called in Okinawa (Nakagusuku) and Ilocos (Salomague).

A plaque and key exchange ceremony took place onboard the ship between Captain Flemming Nielsen and Wilma Eisma, Chairman of Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority; Carolina Uy, Director for Department of Tourism Region 3 as well as Captain Terence Uytingban, General Manager for Ben Line Agencies.