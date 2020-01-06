MSC Magnifica Departs on 117-Day World Cruise

The MSC Magnifica departed from Genoa, Italy on Sunday for the company’s second world cruise, spanning 117 days and calling at 43 ports.

Among the highlights, MSC is bringing on ten chefs at various destinations.

Coming from around the world, these chefs represent the best of their respective cuisines in Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Peru, Hawaii, China, India and Germany. Each will join the cruise at different intervals to prepare a complete menu with three to four dishes for guests. These special menus have been created to reflect the chef’s culinary flair and bring flavors of the world cruise destinations to life, according to a statement from MSC.

During each exclusive dinner, the chefs will be on hand to greet the guests in person, while they enjoy the dishes. Guests will also be able to take part in a culinary demonstration held by most of the chefs, giving them the opportunity to see the expertise in action and learn how to prepare newly discovered cuisines once back on land.

Two Michelin-starred Spanish Chef Ramón Freixa

Known for his ability to create a balance between tradition and avant-garde, Freixa takes inspiration from his Mediterranean roots. He will bring excellence in Spanish gastronomy with an innovative and modern style for guests.

Veteran Brazilian Chef and restauranteur Allan Vila Espejo

Espejo will present his signature menu introducing guests to his rich culture and take on Brazilian fine dining.

Bake Off Argentina star Chef Christophe Krywonis

Trained in Paris, Chef Krywonis has refined his craft in French cuisine and will offer his own style of French gastronomy at its best.

MasterChef Colombia judge Chef Jorge Rausch

Chef Rausch is known for his innovative and modern style infused and inspired by his Colombian roots.

Chef James Berckemeyer

This Peruvian chef will introduce guests to a refined and modern spin on comfort food and “hearty meals with a little taste of home.”

Japanese-American Chef Roy Yamaguchi

A pioneer of his cuisine, Chef Yamaguchi will help guests discover a menu enriched with pan-Asian flavors and Hawaiian fusion cuisine.

Sydney Morning Herald’s “Chef of the Year,” French-Canadian Chef Serge Dansereau

Arguably Quebec’s most famous chef, Dansereau will delight guests with an exclusive menu inspired by France with an international twist.

Acclaimed Chinese Chef Jereme Leung

Chef Leung will bring a mouth-watering menu of his contemporary interpretation of Chinese cuisine along with a modern approach to presentation.

Decorated Indian-American Chef Vikas Khanna

Michelin starred Chef Khanna will create a delicious menu inspired by his Indian heritage.

Three Michelin starred German Chef Harald Wohlfahrt

Joining the ship for the last leg of her journey, Chef Wohlfahrt will showcase his passion for haute cuisine and love for natural and fresh ingredients.

MSC Cruises has also enlisted a team of content creators to take part in the second round-the-world relay race at sea onboard the MSC Magnifica. The eight content creators will publish their vacation as they sail different segments of the cruise in a relay with one another.