Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new marketing campaign, “The Fun Ones,” that celebrates the spirit of Carnival’s guests, how they choose fun and the bond they have with their fellow cruisers who are “shamelessly true to themselves," according to a press release.

The campaign is an evolution of the Choose Fun campaign that launched in 2018 and introduced Shaquille O’Neal as the company’s Chief Fun Officer.

The Fun Ones, created in tandem with advertising agency of record Anomaly, showcases those guests who embrace life by being their most fun-selves onboard.

This message is delivered in out-of-home elements along with 15-, 30- and 60-second commercials airing in key markets such as Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Tampa, Houston and Orlando on television and radio, as well as national digital properties including YouTube and Hulu. To view one of the spots, click here.

“We all have a ‘Fun One’ in our lives – someone we love to be around or want to be like and this campaign showcases the exuberant spirit of our guests who truly make a Carnival cruise a vacation like no other,” said Pete Callaro, senior vice president of brand and product marketing for Carnival Cruise Line. “When consumers see the new spots, they will recognize the ‘Fun One’ in their lives and be inspired to have that fun together on a Carnival cruise.”