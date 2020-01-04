Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches New Premium Gin Masterclasses

As part of its immersive onboard enrichment program, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is giving guests the chance to create their own gin onboard, with guidance from expert gin-makers Debbie and Nigel Wright, the company announced today.

The first Gin Masterclasses will be taking place onboard the Balmoral during its 70-nigh "South American Exploration" cruise, which will depart from Southampton on January 6.

“We are delighted that Nigel and Debbie Wright will be sharing their knowledge and expertise with our guests and giving them the opportunity to develop their own gin,” said Thomas Rennesland, Hotel Operations Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Fred. Olsen guests to learn what goes into making a gin and to be able create their own bespoke bottle, tailored specifically to their individual tastes and preferences,” said Nigel Wright. “The Masterclasses will offer, not just a practical experience, but also an educational one. Guests will be exposed to wide range of botanicals, and will learn what they like and do not like, from which they can develop their own recipe to reflect their personal taste, and get to take it home with them as a treasured memento of their Fred. Olsen holiday.”

Fred. Olsen’s new premium gin-making experience will take place in the Balmoral’s Grill Restaurant, on Lido Deck 8, and will last around two hours, including introductions and tastings. Classes will be limited to between six and eight guests, and will cost £25 per person, with the chance to make up to six gins per session, using Fred. Olsen’s new state-of-the-art copper distilling equipment. Guests will also receive a 70cl bottle of their own bespoke hand-crafted gin to take home with them.