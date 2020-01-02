MHA

Windstar Launches 'Pick Your Perk' for Wave Season

Windstar Cruises has announced its Wave season promotion, "Pick Your Perk," starting on Jan. 7.

The promotion gives guests the choice of the following:

  • $1,000 of onboard spending (for things like shore excursions or spa treatments)
  • Up to $300 airfare credit
  • Unlimited WiFi (up to $70/day)
  • Guests booking a Premium Suite have an additional perk option: Windstar’s popular All-In Package, which includes unlimited Wi-Fi access, unlimited laundry service, hotel and beverage gratuities, and the top shelf Captain’s Exclusive Beverage Package featuring all wines by the glass, all beer selections, all mini-bar beverages, and a broad assortment of cocktails (a value of $89 per person, per day)

Plus, guests also receive complimentary wine (up to two bottles per cabin); up to 20 percent savings on Star Collector Voyages (cruises that are 14 days or more); reduced rates for solo travelers; and reduced deposits from $50 per guest. Guests must book by February 28, 2020 to qualify for the Pick Your Perk savings.

In addition, travel advisors can earn a $100 per cabin bonus commission for booking new-to-Windstar guests. 

