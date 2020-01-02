MHA

Poseidon Expeditions Announces New 2021 Arctic and 2021-22 Antarctic Cruises

Sea Spirit

Poseidon Expeditions has announced its 2021 Arctic and 2021-2022 Antarctic seasons aboard 114-passenger Sea Spirit, according to a press release.

Among the news is complimentary WiFi during voyages. 

Along with a full schedule of departure dates and rates, the company announced early booking discounts of 10 to 15 percent that can be applied on reservations made from now through Oct. 31, 2020, on the newly published programs for the seventh year with the Sea Spirit.

Among the highlights are five departures of Poseidon’s most popular Arctic cruise, ranging from 9-12 days and all-round trip from Longyearbyen, Svalbard. The cruises are offered between May 31 and June 30, 2020.

Returning again in 2020 will be two single-departure itineraries that take advantage of Sea Spirit springtime repositioning from Antarctica to the northern climes. These are the May 8, 2020, British Isles: Legendary History and Wild Nature discovery cruise, 13 days from Plymouth, England, to Edinburgh, Scotland, starting at $7,466; and the May 21, 2020, From the Highlands to the High Arctic: Crossing the Arctic Circle, Jan Mayen and Spitsbergen, a 12-day journey from Edinburgh to Longyearbyen starting at $5,936.

Six Antarctic Peninsula departures will be offered aboard Sea Spirit, either 11 or 12 days in length, all round-trip from Ushuaia: Nov. 29, Dec. 8, Dec. 18 Holiday cruise, Dec. 27 New Year’s cruise, Feb. 7, Feb. 17. Rates start at $8,906.

Four Antarctica, South Georgia and Falkland Islands/Malvinas cruises, ranging in length from 21 to 24 days, are offered: Oct. 19, Nov. 10, Jan. 6 and Feb. 27, with rates from $15,476. Embarkation and disembarkation ports vary from Montevideo or Ushuaia, depending on the voyage.

The popular Antarctic Circle: Crossing 66º South Latitude cruise will again be offered Jan. 25, 2021, a 15-day journey, round-trip from Ushuaia, starting at just $14,216.

There is also a 23-day voyage in 2021 for the Solar Eclipse in Antarctica. On the morning of Dec. 4, 2021, passengers and crew will be on deck as a solar eclipse plummets Antarctica into sudden darkness. The per person rates are from $18,395 (triple occupancy) and from $24,295 (double occupancy). 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

116 Ships | 243,552 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 Brazil Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report