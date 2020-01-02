Poseidon Expeditions Announces New 2021 Arctic and 2021-22 Antarctic Cruises

Poseidon Expeditions has announced its 2021 Arctic and 2021-2022 Antarctic seasons aboard 114-passenger Sea Spirit, according to a press release.

Among the news is complimentary WiFi during voyages.

Along with a full schedule of departure dates and rates, the company announced early booking discounts of 10 to 15 percent that can be applied on reservations made from now through Oct. 31, 2020, on the newly published programs for the seventh year with the Sea Spirit.

Among the highlights are five departures of Poseidon’s most popular Arctic cruise, ranging from 9-12 days and all-round trip from Longyearbyen, Svalbard. The cruises are offered between May 31 and June 30, 2020.

Returning again in 2020 will be two single-departure itineraries that take advantage of Sea Spirit springtime repositioning from Antarctica to the northern climes. These are the May 8, 2020, British Isles: Legendary History and Wild Nature discovery cruise, 13 days from Plymouth, England, to Edinburgh, Scotland, starting at $7,466; and the May 21, 2020, From the Highlands to the High Arctic: Crossing the Arctic Circle, Jan Mayen and Spitsbergen, a 12-day journey from Edinburgh to Longyearbyen starting at $5,936.

Six Antarctic Peninsula departures will be offered aboard Sea Spirit, either 11 or 12 days in length, all round-trip from Ushuaia: Nov. 29, Dec. 8, Dec. 18 Holiday cruise, Dec. 27 New Year’s cruise, Feb. 7, Feb. 17. Rates start at $8,906.

Four Antarctica, South Georgia and Falkland Islands/Malvinas cruises, ranging in length from 21 to 24 days, are offered: Oct. 19, Nov. 10, Jan. 6 and Feb. 27, with rates from $15,476. Embarkation and disembarkation ports vary from Montevideo or Ushuaia, depending on the voyage.

The popular Antarctic Circle: Crossing 66º South Latitude cruise will again be offered Jan. 25, 2021, a 15-day journey, round-trip from Ushuaia, starting at just $14,216.

There is also a 23-day voyage in 2021 for the Solar Eclipse in Antarctica. On the morning of Dec. 4, 2021, passengers and crew will be on deck as a solar eclipse plummets Antarctica into sudden darkness. The per person rates are from $18,395 (triple occupancy) and from $24,295 (double occupancy).