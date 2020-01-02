Atlas Ocean Voyages Opens Inaugural 2021 Season

Atlas Ocean Voyages, Mystic's North American brand, today announced the opening season for the 200-guest World Navigator, sailing in July 2021.

The company announced 10 itineraries, ranging from seven to 15 nights throughout the Holy Lands and the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

The World Navigator will call at a total of 66 unique destinations, according to a company statement.

To mark its inaugural deployment milestone, Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering Travel Advisors an additional three percent bonus commission for a total of 15 percent. Travelers also will enjoy early-booking savings up to $2,000 per stateroom or suite, 50-percent-reduced deposit, as well as an additional five percent savings for sailing consecutive voyages.

“World Navigator, our all-inclusive, small ship for just under 200 guests, will deliver big adventures when she launches in 2021 – making Small as the New Big,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Guests will be able to select some of Europe’s most thrilling and unique shoreside experiences and return to share their day’s exploits with other like-spirited travelers in lively venues on World Navigator. Throughout, every member of our exceptional staff and crew will deliver engaging and personal service to every guest, one of the hallmarks of our distinctive Luxe-Adventure product.”

The World Navigator embarks on her inaugural voyage on July 17, 2021, departing from Valletta, Malta, to Athens (Piraeus), Greece. The special 11-night, Greek Isles itinerary, features some of the best destinations where small ships call. Inaugural voyage guests will visit Zakynthos, Olympia (Katakolon), Elafonisos, Chania, Sitia, Lindos (Rhodes) and Mykonos/Delos, Greece, as well as Noto (Syracuse), Italy; and Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering a three percent inaugural bonus commission, on top of our standard 12, for an elevated commission total of 15 percent,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. “We greatly appreciate Travel Advisors for their indispensable role in creating unforgettable, personalized, and exciting vacations. Small is the new Big, and our small and understated elegant World Navigator will deliver big returns for our travel advisor partners.”

Also on the calendar are two Black Sea itineraries. The July 28, 2021, seven-night voyage from Athens (Piraeus) transits the Dardanelles and Bosporus straits and will call at Ephesus (Kusadasi); Nessebar, Bulgaria; and Bucharest (Constanta), Romania. The voyage concludes with two consecutive overnights in Odessa, Ukraine, known for its beaches and 19th-century architecture. However, guests also can launch into unconventional adventures, such as an optional and spine-tingling, two-day overland tour to the infamous and other-worldly Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

The following nine-night voyage, departing August 4, circumnavigates the Black Sea for a more in-depth exploration of the region, with calls at Novorossiysk, Russia – from where guests have the option to visit Moscow; Batumi, Georgia; and Sinop and Amasra, Turkey. The voyage features an overnight in Sochi, Russia and also concludes with an overnight in Istanbul, Turkey. Travelers with more time can combine both voyages into an extended, 16-night Black Sea odyssey.

There are also three Holy Lands voyages. All itineraries feature overnights in Jerusalem (Haifa) and Masada (Ashdod), more combined overnights in Israel than traditional cruise itineraries.

The World Navigator will sail two seven-night Mediterranean voyages, departing September 18 and September 25. The first itinerary focuses on Southern Italy and sails from Athens (Piraeus) to Rome (Civitavecchia). Guests will transit and wonder at the claustrophobic narrows of the Corinth Canal and call at Delphi (Itea) and Olympia (Katakolon), Greece; and Taormina Etna (Naxos), Paestum (Agropoli), Ravello (Amalfi), Positano, and Naples/Pompeii, Italy. The second itinerary sails from Rome to Lisbon, Portugal, calling at Florence (Livorno), Italy; Marseilles, France; Barcelona, Valencia and Malaga, Spain; and Gibraltar, U.K.

Spanning two continents, World Navigator’s 17-night transatlantic departs Lisbon, Portugal, on October 4, and concludes an overnight in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Guests on this sailing will call at two Portuguese island outposts: Madeira and Sao Vincente; the Spanish Canary Islands; and five Brazilian destinations: Fernando de Noronha, Natal, Recife, Salvador da Bahia and Buzios. A shorter eight-night itinerary, departing from Rio de Janeiro to Montevideo, Uruguay, concentrates on the chic and upscale coastal towns of Buzios, Paraty, Ilhabela, Porto Belo, and Imbituba, as well as Punta del Este, Uruguay.