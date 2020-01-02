Norwegian Becomes First Major Cruise Line to Eliminate Plastic Bottles

Norwegian Cruise Line is now single-use plastic beverage bottle free across its fleet, according to a press release. The company said it was the first major global cruise operator to do this.

The brand announced last year that it partnered with JUST Goods, which enabled the cruise line to replace all single-use plastic water bottles across its 17-ship fleet, beginning with its most recent ship, Norwegian Encore.

In 2018, the company eliminated single-use plastic straws across its fleet and private destinations, and as a result of this most recent initiative, it will replace over six million single-use plastic water bottles every year, according to a press release.

In addition, the brand is working to eliminate single-use plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles later this year.

“This is a very special and very proud moment for us,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “As a leading cruise line, we are thrilled to make such an impact by eliminating single-use beverage bottles across our fleet. It’s just one of the ways we are working to preserve our oceans and the destinations we visit. While this is just the beginning of what we and others can do, we are incredibly committed to our Sail & Sustain program and believe wholeheartedly in the importance of preserving our natural resources. We will continue to strive towards making environmentally conscious decisions to benefit our earth.”