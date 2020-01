De Hoop successfully launched the 100-guest Silver Origin earlier this week. The custom-built ship for the Galapagos and Silversea's ultra-luxury product hit the water for the first time in the Netherlands.

It's the company's first destination-specific ship featuring a team of Ecuadorian national expert guides, the highest crew-to-guest ratio in the Galapagos, an interactive basecamp, Ecuadorian-inspired cuisine and more. The ship begins revenue service this summer.

