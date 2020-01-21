Cruise Industry News China Market Report

2020 Key River Operators Executive Guide Released

Key River Cruise Lines Executive Guide

The 2020 Key River Operators Executive Guide is now available as a PDF download from Cruise Industry News, presenting an overview of who’s who in the global river cruise market.

The independently-researched report has been significantly expanding for 2020, including information on over 70 operators in 50 pages.

It presents an overview of the global river market, with every key river operator listed, including their vessel management companies.

It includes: Addresses, key executives, emails, websites, and fax and phone numbers, as well as company backgrounds and descriptions.

It includes wide-ranging executive contacts involved in high-level decision-making, ship deployment, food and beverage purchasing, hotel and marine purchasing, IT, finance, drydocks and refurbs and much more.

Easy to read format useful for: all decision makers, port executives, suppliers, vendors, agents, anyone who needs to reach key people in the river segment.

Click here to download.

January 20, 2020
