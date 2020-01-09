2020 Cruise Industry Executive Guide Now Available for Download

The 2020 Cruise Industry Executive Guide is now available from Cruise Industry News in downloadable PDF format, covering more than 130 operators and listing over 1,600 executive names, presenting a complete who’s who list of the global cruise industry.

Independently researched, the executive guide lists decision makers at every cruise line, making up 100 percent of the global cruise market accounting for more than 130 operators in a concise format covering 70 pages.

This guide has been published since 1988, and provides all the contacts at the cruise lines at your fingertips: Addresses, key executives, emails, websites, and fax and phone numbers of all the cruise lines throughout the world.

It includes wide-ranging executive contacts involved in high-level decision-making, ship deployment, food and beverage purchasing, hotel and marine purchasing, IT, finance, drydocks and refurbs and much more.

It also includes new cruise lines, as well as key regional offices, plus all niche and expedition lines, major tour operators that charter ships, and vessel management companies.

Easy to read format useful for: all decision makers, port executives, suppliers, vendors, agents, anyone who needs to reach key people at the cruise lines.

