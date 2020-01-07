2020 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report Available for Download

The 2020 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News has been released with a projected refit calendar extending through 2022 and over 100 pages of analysis and data into the huge drydocking and refit market, valued at over $3 billion on annual basis.
The 109-page PDF includes key insights and interviews with cruise lines, suppliers and shipyards, outlining cruise ship repair, refurbishment and upgrading, as well as everything that goes into the planning before a vessel enters a drydock.
More than 100 drydocks will take place in 2020 covering a global fleet of over 400 ships that is expected to expand to over 500 ships by the end of the new decade.
Included in this report:
- A 2020-2021-2022 drydocking schedule organized by cruise line, ship, dates and region.
- Information on how cruise ship drydocks work – timetables, supplier and drydock information, and more!
- Key interviews with major cruise lines, interior turn-key suppliers and shipyards.
- Case study examples of recent or currently planned drydockings.
- Data and information you need in just 100 pages to plan refit bids, learn about the market, and forecast for the future.
- Instant download ability – no waiting for mail – this report is 100 percent digital.