2020 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report Available for Download

2020 Drydock Report by Cruise Industry News

The 2020 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News has been released with a projected refit calendar extending through 2022 and over 100 pages of analysis and data into the huge drydocking and refit market, valued at over $3 billion on annual basis.

The 109-page PDF includes key insights and interviews with cruise lines, suppliers and shipyards, outlining cruise ship repair, refurbishment and upgrading, as well as everything that goes into the planning before a vessel enters a drydock.

More than 100 drydocks will take place in 2020 covering a global fleet of over 400 ships that is expected to expand to over 500 ships by the end of the new decade.

Included in this report:

  •  A 2020-2021-2022 drydocking schedule organized by cruise line, ship, dates and region.
  •  Information on how cruise ship drydocks work – timetables, supplier and drydock information, and more!
  • Key interviews with major cruise lines, interior turn-key suppliers and shipyards.
  • Case study examples of recent or currently planned drydockings.
  • Data and information you need in just 100 pages to plan refit bids, learn about the market, and forecast for the future.
  • Instant download ability – no waiting for mail – this report is 100 percent digital.

Click here to order and download instantly.

