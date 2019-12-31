Walters Marks 50 Years at Norwegian Cruise Line

Brian Walters marked 50 years at Norwegian Cruise Line earlier this week, according to a post from the company to its careers Facebook page.

Born in Jamaica, Walters joined Norwegian in 1969 as a lounge steward, only three years after the company was founded as Norwegian Caribbean Line.

Among the ships he served on include the Sunward I, Southward, Sunward II, Starward, Skyward, Leeward, SS Norway, Norwegian Wind, Norwegian Dream, Norwegian Majesty, Norwegian Sea and the Norwegian Crown. A contract on the Southward I led him to his wife, Grace who worked in the gift shop.

Norwegian said Walters is often described as a true gentlemen and a calm, steady leader. He is kind and soft-spoken and easily remembered by anyone who has had the pleasure of meeting him, the company said.

Walters is currently enjoying a vacation in Miami with his wife and family before his return to the Norwegian Sun in February.