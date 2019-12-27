Last Minute Winter Getaways with Fred. Olsen

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced that it still has a number of last-minute deals for guests booking cruises departing in January and February 2020.

"From a five-night European city break – with fares from as little as £629 per person – to island-hopping Caribbean adventures, there is bound to be an itinerary to capture the imagination," the company said in a statement.

The Black Watch will take guests on a five-night cruise to the Netherlands and Belgium, departing on February 14, 2020. Prices start from £629 per person.

The Braemar leaves for a 14-night cruise to the Western Caribbean and Central America, on January 30, 2020, via La Romana, Dominican Republic, returning to Bridgetown, Barbados. Prices start from £1,907 per person.

Another 14-night cruise on the Black Watch sails to Northern Norway on January 31, 2020, and coincides with Sami National Day. The cruise is adult-only and prices start from £1,399 per person.

There is also a 28-night cruise on the Boudicca, sailing to the ancient sites of Oman, Jordan and the Mediterranean. It leaves on February 20, 2020, from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, cruising the Suez Canal, with ports of call in Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Spain and Portugal, before returning to Dover, UK. For this cruise prices start from £2,899 per person.

The longest cruise is 30 nights on the Braemar to the Caribbean, Central America and the Azores. It leaves on February 27, 2020, via La Romana, Dominican Republic, returning to Southampton, UK, and prices start from £3,257 per person.

With Britain scheduled to leave the European Union on January 31, 2020, Fred. Olsen has come up with a Brexit Promise plan, which offers its guests a number of guarantees.

For instance, in case of unwanted events like a cruise being cancelled "owing to the UK leaving the European Union,” the company promises to give "a full refund on that sailing, and a free cruise."

Also, there will be no "additional supplements or surcharges related directly to Brexit on the confirmed price" and "shore tours and purchases onboard Fred. Olsen ships are all priced in Pounds Sterling,” so guests don't have to worry about fluctuating exchange rates.