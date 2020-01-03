Key Drydocks in January

A number of major cruise refurbishment projects are planned to kick off the new year.

Norwegian Spirit

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000

Estimated Drydock Spend: $100 Million

Drydock Facility: CNDM (Marseille)

Period: January 2 to February 10

The 1998-built Norwegian Spirit will see a $100 million revitalization this month. Part of the Norwegian Edge program, the drydock will take place in Marseille and includes the creation of 14 new public areas, additional staterooms and an expanded Mandara Spa. Other news includes new hull art, an additional dining room and the introduction of Onda by Scarpetta.

On the company’s third quarter earnings call in November, President and CEO Frank Del Rio said that every venue and every stateroom aboard the Spirit will be renewed before the ship returns to service, which, he said, will include cruises to Africa, Asia and Australia.

Commented Del Rio: “The Spirit will be like a newbuilt ship at a fraction of the cost.”

Asuka II

Cruise Line: NYK Cruises Co. (Asuka Cruise)

Built: 1990

Capacity: 940

Estimated Drydock Spend: $50 Million

Drydock Facility: Singapore

Period: January 15 to February 28

The Asuka II will spend 45 days in drydock starting this January. The vessel will get both hotel and technical upgrades. Features to be added include an open-air bath, Western-style rooms featuring traditional Japanese-style sleeping areas and a reading lounge. Other restaurants and lounges will be revamped, while a new Wi-Fi network will be available in all the of the ship’s cabins and most of the public areas.

Technical upgrades include the addition of a SOx scrubber.

Carnival Sensation



Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040

Estimated Drydock Spend: $25 Million

Drydock Facility: Freeport

Period: January 6 to January 17

The Carnival Sensation is scheduled for a 11-day shipyard stay in the Caribbean. The Fantasy-class vessel was last drydocked in 2017, when it received several upgrades to public areas and cabins. This time, most of the work will be technical, with class work being carried out. Hotel maintenance, such as new carpeting and tile work, is also on the schedule. Built in 1993, the Sensation is based in Miami, offering short cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Celebrity Silhouette

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,886

Estimated Drydock Spend: $70 Million

Drydock Facility: Freeport

Period: January 4 to February 13

Part of the Celebrity Revolution program, the Celebrity Silhouette is scheduled for a major overhaul in January. The 2011-built ship is also getting additional staterooms.

Additionally, current cabins will get RFID locks, new furniture, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

The Silhouette will become the latest ship to be fitted with Celebrity’s Retreat concept, with the conversion of some areas into exclusive suite-only areas. Other changes include the redesign of the Oceanview Café and the addition of a gastropub. After the work, the ship is scheduled for a season in the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale.

Freedom of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600

Estimated Drydock Spend: $116 million

Drydock Facility: Freeport

Period: January 12 to March 7

The Freedom of the Seas will become the latest ship to go through the Royal Amplified program. Besides attractions that debuted on the Quantum- and Oasis-class vessels, the original Freedom-class ship will get waterslides, redesigned public areas, new restaurants and new bars.

The pool deck will be redone with the Caribbean as inspiration. The area will feature Royal Caribbean’s new poolside signature bar, the Lime & Coconut. Another additions include cabanas, daybeds, hammocks and more shaded areas.

The 2006-built ship will see the addition of the Izumi Hibachi & Sushi, the Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade and El Loco Fresh.

After the $116 million investment, the ship will resume service in the Caribbean on March 8 from San Juan, Puerto Rico.