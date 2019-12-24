Free WhatsApp for Holland America Crew

Holland America Line is giving crew free WhatsApp access across its fleet in time for the holidays.

Holland America Line also launched its Crew Self-Service (CSS) platform, which gives crew free access to their employment information.

“Our crew members are at the heart of our operation, and we know how important it is for them to be able to communicate with their loved ones from anywhere in the world, especially over the holidays,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president, in a statement.

“We’re always looking for ways to ensure our crew know how much we value and appreciate them, and we’re happy to be able to offer WhatsApp along with other new applications like CSS to make communications easier and more efficient for them.”

Through the CSS system, shipboard employees can access their contract details, see port details, rotation schedules and more. An announcements board within CSS enables the company to communicate directly with all crew electronically.