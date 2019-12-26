The Top Deployment and Cruise Experience Stories of 2019

A look at the top deployment moves and cruise experience stories of 2019:

1. Royal Caribbean Opens Perfect Day At CocoCay

The new attraction represents a $250 million transformation of the line's private island in The Bahamas, including new waterslides, a hot-air balloon and the Caribbean's largest wave pool.

2. First Guests Arrive at MSC's New Ocean Cay

MSC Cruises welcomed the very first guests to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, its new private island destination in The Bahamas.

3. U.S. Administration to Ban Recreational Travel to Cuba

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) unveiled amendments to the Cuban Assets Control Regulations (CACR) to further implement the President’s foreign policy on Cuba.

4. Royal Caribbean to Send 2021 Oasis-Class Newbuild to Asia

Royal Caribbean International announced that the Wonder of the Seas, the fifth Oasis-class cruise ship currently under construction Chantiers de l'Atlantique, will be deployed year-round out of Asia with a key focus on the Chinese market.

5. MSC Unveils Stunning Multiple Ship Miami Terminal

MSC Cruises announced details of what it said is a new highly-innovative cruise terminal at PortMiami that will support its expanding presence in North America and in the Caribbean.

6. Norwegian Joy Departs Drydock Bound for Alaska Market

The Norwegian Joy left Singapore and Asia in favor of the Alaska market.

7. Virgin Voyages Announces Deployment of Four- and Five-Night Cruises

Virgin announced deployment for the Scarlet Lady early in the year.

8. Princess to Activate Six More Medallion Ships

Princess Cruises announced the expansion of its Medallion Class to six additional ships in 2020 – Ruby Princess (January 27), Grand Princess (March 29), Enchanted Princess (June 15), Emerald Princess (August 16), Coral Princess (October 16), and Island Princess (December 20).

9. Viking Sky Being Evacuated in Storm Conditions on the West Coast of Norway

The Viking Sky ran into trouble in Norway in March.

10. MSC Armonia to Homeport in Tampa

MSC Cruises announced it is sending the Armonia to homeport in Tampa for the 2020-2021 cruise season, adding a key new homeport to the company's arsenal. Starting Nov. 11, 2020, MSC Armonia will begin sailing from Tampa to the Caribbean, Mexico and the Bahamas year-round, with a full Winter season (Nov. 2020 – April 2021) of four- to five-night short cruises followed by a Summer season (May 2021-Nov. 2021) of week-long cruise options.