Bahamas Paradise Offers 'Unbeatable' Wave Season Promo

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced its wave season offer for 2020, which will feature a host of discounts for travel advisors, according to a press release.

Available now for sailings through June 30, 2020, advisors can offer clients the chance to escape to Grand Bahama Island or Nassau while enjoying 20 percent off relaxing spa treatments, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, a $20 onboard credit, five drinks for just $20, and kids sail free of charge.

In addition to these perks, travelers who book the unique Cruise & Stay Program can extend their stay in paradise and receive $100 off per cabin.

Travel advisors that encourage clients to book the cruise line’s wave season offer will receive several incentives, including a base commission of 15 percent and no non-commissionable fees.

“We are excited to kick off wave season with an unbeatable offer that will help our travel advisor partners drive sales and increase customer retention,” said Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales and marketing, of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “The feedback from agents has been remarkable, and our partners have helped us to achieve tremendous success in trade sales to date. I couldn’t think of a better way to thank them and get the ball rolling for 2020 with this amazing offer!”