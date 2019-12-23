Phoenix Releases 2021 Program

Phoenix Reisen has issued its new 260-page Seereisen 2021 brochure covering the cruises of the Amadea, Amera, Artania, Albatros and Deutschland.

New destinations include Sandane in Norway, Örnsköldsvik, Sweden; Tristan da Cunha in the South Pacific; Guaymas, Mexico; Chuuk, Micronesia; Beppu, Japan; and Dalian, China.

Offered are more than 60 departure dates roundtrip from Germany and sailings to North America and the Caribbean, around South America, around Africa and world cruises, in addition to cruises in Europe.

Phoenix’s slogan to passengers is “welcome home, welcome aboard.”