Carnival Glory Update; Ship to Be Repaired, Next Cruise on Schedule

The Carnival Glory will be repaired during her turnaround day in New Orleans on Dec. 22, according to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line following the Friday collision between two of its ships.

"The ship is on its way to New Orleans and will dock tomorrow morning to operate your cruise. With the exception of a section in the aft Platinum Dining Room, all features are operating and all activities will be offered, including the Christmas dinner menu we know our guests love," the company said. "Our team is working hard to complete weather-proofing and cosmetic work to the damaged area in the aft restaurant and this will require that we depart at midnight on Sunday."

Carnival is advising guests to arrive at the port two hours later than originally scheduled. "Given the impact to the aft restaurant, we will have to make some adjustments to our dining plan for next week's cruise," the company said. "Some guests who requested assigned dining will have to move to "Your Time Dining." (Guests on 'Your Time' open seating may dine any time in the Main Dining Room between 5:30 PM and 9:00 PM. Guests are seated on a first come, first served basis depending on party size.) Our team on board will do everything possible to accommodate affected guests to minimize any impact. Guests being moved will be contacted directly via separate email prior to boarding."