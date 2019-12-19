NOLA and American Cruise Lines Nearing Agreement

The Board of Commissioners for the Port of New Orleans voted to enter into a five-year agreement with American Cruise Lines (ACL) for preferred berthing, port officials said Thursday.

If ratified, the deal would give the riverboat operator space at the Thalia Street Wharf for five years, with two five-year renewal options. The renewal would need to be mutually agreed upon.

Per the terms of the agreement, the wharf will serve as ACL’s homeport for a guaranteed minimum of 50 cruises per calendar year. In 2020, ACL is scheduled call in NOLA 68 times and in 2021, a projected 83 times.

Port officials said they hoped to have all documents signed, submitted and made effective by Jan. 1, 2020. The agreement is the board’s first berthing agreement with ACL, and its first ever river cruise berthing agreement.

Connecticut-based ACL operates riverboats on the Mississippi, Columbia, and Snake rivers in North America, as well as coastal cruises in the Pacific Northwest and New England. They operate 11 boats between 100 and 195 passengers, and have three more on order.