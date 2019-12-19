Princess Cruises Adds Sixth Ship to Europe in 2021

Princess Cruises has announced it will sail the 670-guest Pacific Princess in Europe for the 2021 summer season. The Pacific Princess will sail for 41 days from Tokyo to Rome in May 2021, to start a season of new 11-night Mediterranean voyages, sailing between Venice and Rome.

Highlights of the May through October 2021 season include: Eleven-night Mediterranean Connoisseur voyages sailing from Rome to Venice with port visits in the Western Mediterranean, including Portofino and Monte Carlo, as well as sailing the Adriatic Sea visiting Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia and an overnight in Venice. These voyages also feature a maiden port call to Giardini Naxos on the island of Sicily.

Eleven-night Greek Isles Connoisseur voyages feature Athens, Mykonos, Crete and Santorini, as well as the Western Mediterranean including Sorrento for Capri and Pompeii, and Catania on the island of Sicily. These cruises also include an overnight in Venice.

Eleven-night Mediterranean sailings can be combined for 24-night Grand Mediterranean Connoisseur voyages, roundtrip from Venice or Rome.

A 40-night Mediterranean & Grand Asia Adventure will sail from Tokyo to Rome and includes stops in many countries including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan. This voyage also includes a maiden call to Khasab, Oman, known for its desert fjords.

With the addition of Pacific Princess, the brand will have a total of six ships in Europe in the 2021 summer, including the cruise line’s two newest ships, Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess, with voyages to the Mediterranean, British Isles, Scandinavia and Russia.