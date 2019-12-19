Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Nordnorge Back in Service After Drydock

Hurtigruten's 464-passenger Nordnorge went back in service this week, sailing from Bergen, after a brief stay at Bredo Drydocks in Bremerhaven. The 22 year old ship underwent regular maintenance and classification work.

Dirk Harms, the yard's general manager, said the Nordnorge drydock was both speedy and uneventful. “She was here for just a week,” he said. “It's a quite busy business – but everything was related to the regular docking.”

Bredo, the result of a 2018 merger between German Dry Docks, Mützelfeldwerft, and BREDO Dockgesellschaft, has operations in Bremerhaven and Cuxhaven, along the North Sea at the mouth of the Weser River. Seven floating docks range from capacity for 3,800 to 20,000 ton vessels. The two drydocks measure 222 meters and 350 meters, serviced by 5 ton, 8 ton, and 20 ton gantry cranes.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

116 Ships | 243,552 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Venus
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide