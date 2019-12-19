Nordnorge Back in Service After Drydock

Hurtigruten's 464-passenger Nordnorge went back in service this week, sailing from Bergen, after a brief stay at Bredo Drydocks in Bremerhaven. The 22 year old ship underwent regular maintenance and classification work.

Dirk Harms, the yard's general manager, said the Nordnorge drydock was both speedy and uneventful. “She was here for just a week,” he said. “It's a quite busy business – but everything was related to the regular docking.”

Bredo, the result of a 2018 merger between German Dry Docks, Mützelfeldwerft, and BREDO Dockgesellschaft, has operations in Bremerhaven and Cuxhaven, along the North Sea at the mouth of the Weser River. Seven floating docks range from capacity for 3,800 to 20,000 ton vessels. The two drydocks measure 222 meters and 350 meters, serviced by 5 ton, 8 ton, and 20 ton gantry cranes.