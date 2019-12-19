Coral Expeditions Continues Partnership with Australian Geographic

Coral Expeditions and Australian Geographic have announced the extension of their partnership with new activities planned through to 2022.

According to a statement issued Coral Expeditions, the partnership features four new Australian Geographic Society curated expeditions exploring remote natural and cultural regions along the coastlines of Australia and beyond.

“For almost 35 years Coral Expeditions has had one purpose – taking small groups of like-minded explorers on small ships to remote parts of the world with expert guidance and warm Australian hospitality. We are pleased to continue this adventure with a partner which shares both our passion and our uniquely Australian ethos,” said Jeff Gilles, commercial director of Coral Expeditions.

Battles and Beaches is a 13-night exploratory voyage through the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and the autonomous region of Bougainville. It commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, and the departure is scheduled for October 23, 2020, onboard the Coral Discoverer.

A 10-night cruise will take guests from Hobart to the coastal wilds of Tasmania, taking in the Huon River, world heritage area Port Davey, Bathurst Harbour, Bruny Island, Maria Island, Freycinet Peninsula and Port Arthur. It will depart on January 17,2021, onboard the Coral Discoverer.

Island Outposts of West Australia is a 27-night voyage on the Coral Geographer, departing March 26, 2021.It features the island outposts of Australia’s west coast including the Abrolhos, Cocos Keeling and Christmas Islands along with Ashmore Reef.

Outerknown Adventures on the Great Barrier Reef is a seven-night journey to the outer edge of the Great Barrier Reef, departing on June 30, 2021 onboard the Coral Discoverer. Guests will experience world heritage reef and rainforest, indigenous culture and meet diverse marine species.

Joining these expeditions will be special guest lecturers representing the Australian Geographic Society such as Justin Jones and Chris Bray,who will impart knowledge and share stories through the expedition.

“Having just returned from Papua New Guinea aboard the Coral Adventurer, I am energized and uplifted by the experience,” said Chrissie Goldrick, Editor-in-Chief of Australian Geographic.

"Small expedition ships are undoubtedly the best way to visit and interact with the small remote communities of this vast, wild island. We were warmly received everywhere we went and treated to genuine cultural experiences that left a deep and lasting impression on all who were there,” she added.

In addition, Coral Expeditions will support two new initiatives which include the Talking Australia podcast series broadcast through the Australian Geographic channel and a collaboration with the National Museum of Australia.