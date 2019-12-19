Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Partners with ORCA

Working with whale and dolphin charity ORCA, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering guests an 17-night “Natural Wonders of Azores & Iceland” voyage onboard the Black Watch from Liverpool in April 2022.

Passengers will have a chance to view wildlife linking the contrasting islands of the sub-tropical Azores and sub-Arctic Iceland, the company said in a statement.

With expert instruction from the team of ORCA Cruise Conservationists onboard this very special sailing, Black Watch guests will have the chance to witness the various species of whales migrating to their Summer feeding grounds in late Spring, in the deep-blue Atlantic waters that surround these spectacular islands. Guests may even get to see the world’s largest mammals – Blue Whales, Humpback, Orca and Pilot Whales – living freely in their breathtaking natural habitat.

The ORCA Cruise Conservationists will also give guests talks on how the charity is committed to conserving, safeguarding and monitoring these astonishing creatures, and how guests can, in turn, play their part in this important conservation work.

“Hot on the heels of recently winning Cruise Critic’s prestigious ‘Best for Itineraries’ award – for a record fifth consecutive year – we are delighted to share this brand-new exploration of the Azores and Iceland in 2022,” said Jackie Martin, Marketing and Sales Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.“Combining sub-tropical and sub-Arctic landscapes in one adventure, this unique itinerary has been specially-crafted to follow in the footsteps of important whale migration routes.”

“ORCA are delighted to be working with Fred. Olsen – the wonderful ships in their fleet are the ideal platform for research, as their small size means that our teams are closer to the water, giving them unparalleled views of the magnificent wildlife that our Cruise Conservationists will be hoping to see,” said Steve Jones, Head of Partnerships at ORCA.

He continued: “ORCA believes that the only way to protect our whales and dolphins is to identify areas where they’re vulnerable and study their habitats. That way, we can protect these places by changing the way we use them. That includes shipping, fishing, noise pollution, marine litter and more. Best of all, this information can be shared and used across the globe, providing a local solution to a global problem.”