Princess Names New Chief Information Officer

Princess Cruises has named Marshall Lancaster chief information officer for the professional services division supporting Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Australia. In this role, Marshall will oversee the entire information technology portfolio for the four brands.

Lancaster brings more than 25 years of technology management experience across multiple industries, startups and large enterprises, including IT and business leadership roles in organizations of all sizes.

His most recent role was as senior vice president and global chief information officer at Hyatt Hotels Corporation. As CIO, he was responsible for the selection, deployment and support of Hyatt’s technology assets worldwide. He modernized and transformed the company’s technology infrastructure and integrated and aligned its hospitality business applications.

Before joining Hyatt, Lancaster spent 13 years with Essendant, a Fortune 500 business products company, eventually leading all technology operations and application development.

After moving from Chicago with his family, Lancaster will be based at Princess Cruises headquarters in Santa Clarita, California.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University, is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Marshall previously served as the founder and executive sponsor of the Hyatt animal advocacy group, and was also active in Hyatt’s Veterans and Disabilities groups. Additionally, he was a member of Hyatt’s Global Inclusion and Diversity Council.