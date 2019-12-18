Virgin Voyages Expands Commission Structure

Virgin Voyages has announced a new commission structure for its First Mates, trusted travel advisors. As the Scarlet Lady prepares for her maiden voyage in April 2020, Virgin offers additional opportunities for bonus commissions, including stackable rewards throughout the year, the brand announced Wednesday. The program runs from Dec. 19, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020.

“We see our First Mates as a true extension of our team and recognize their commitment to our brand as valued partners. As the Scarlet Lady prepares for her maiden voyage in April, we know our First Mates will play a pivotal role in making her inaugural year a success and we wanted to find more ways to show our unwavering appreciation,” said Tom McAlpin, president and CEO for Virgin Voyages.

Commissions on all new sailings, including stackable options, can be combined for maximum incentives of up to 16 percent. In addition to the Perfect 10 percent commission structure and commitment to eliminating NCFs that are traditionally paid on everything sold pre-cruise, including taxes and fees, First Mates will be eligible for an additional 3 percent bonus on voyage fares for new bookings made from Dec. 19, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2020. As an added value, Virgin Voyages is offering another 3 percent of stackable bonus commission on new bookings for sailings that take place in April and May.