Ha Long Port Signs 15-Year Management Agreement

Vietnam's Ha Long International Cruise Port signed a 15-year management service agreement with Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) Wednesday.

The port, represented by Ha Long Sun LLC is in Ha Long Bay, 70 miles east of Hanoi. Recently receiving a $44m investment, it is the first purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam and is said to be capable of handling the world's largest cruise ships. In 2019 the port is expected to welcome more than 75,000 passengers and is forecasted to grow to more than 100,000 passengers in 2020.

Situated within the Sun World Halong Complex, an entertainment and recreation complex, the port's modern infrastructure and geographic position close to China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore means it is well placed to become a leading transit port in Asia. The port is also less than 200 km away from three international airports.

The Ha Long International Cruise Port is GPH's second port in Asia, said CEO Emre Sayin.

"I am delighted that GPH has signed a management service agreement for the Ha Long International Cruise Port. This agreement marks a truly historic moment for Global Ports Holding and marks an important inflection point in our growth aspirations in Asia,” Sayin said. “The GPH team very much looks forward to working with our partner, the cruise lines and the people of the Quang Ninh Province to turn this iconic location into a leading cruise port in the region"