Oceanwide Starts Steel Cutting on the Janssonius

Oceanwide Expeditions has announced that the steel cutting for its second new Polar Class 6 vessel, the Janssonius, has started according to schedule at the Brodosplit shipyard.

The Janssonius will have the same passenger capacity as the Hondius, 174, and be nearly identical in size. The company also stated that the Polar Class 6 ice-strengthened hull is equivalent to a 1A super ice-class ship.

The new ship is scheduled for completion in 2021 and will sail in polar waters. The first cruise departs Nov. 5 to South Georgia.