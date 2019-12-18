Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Fugro Gets NOAA Survey Contract

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has contracted with Netherlands-based Fugro to provide five years of hydrographic surveying services in the United States.

The contract was issued by NOAA’s National Ocean Service, Office of Coast Survey, to support the creation and maintenance of highly accurate nautical charts. Fugro has worked continuously with the agency on similar contracts since 1998.

“Over the past 20 years, NOAA has been one of Fugro’s key clients in the US,” said Mark MacDonald, hydrography director for Fugro in the Americas. “Through this long and valued partnership, we have pioneered the use of multiple bathymetric surveying techniques, such as airborne lidar bathymetry, to improve the efficiency, quality and safety of shallow water surveys. We are honored to help NOAA fulfill the country’s hydrographic data needs and look forward to continuing innovation and delivering on future NOAA task orders.”

Fugro will manage all work associated with the new IDIQ award from its Houston-based Hydrography Centre of Excellence in the Americas. Fugro established the centre in 2017 to address the region’s growing need for hydrographic services. Since then, the centre has successfully developed innovative data acquisition systems, which are complemented by remote processing and large data transfer capabilities.

The new contract runs from Jan. 1 2020 to Dec. 31 2024. Fugro is one of seven contractors who will receive task orders under the new contracting program. The total maximum value of work to be shared among all contractors is $250 million.

Photo shows Fugro survey data.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

116 Ships | 243,552 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 Brazil Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Cruise Maryland
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report