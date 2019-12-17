MSC Partners with Dubai Expo 2020

Guests on MSC Lirica’s Gulf cruises in Dubai will have World Expo 2020 ticket admission included in their cruise cost, the cruise line announced today. The MSC Seaview will be in Dubai next winter too and guests will be able to purchase Expo tickets aboard.

With 25 million visits expected and 192 participating countries, Expo 2020 Dubai is billed as the largest event ever staged in the Arab World. The main theme, Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, is the expression of how innovation and progress are achieved when people and ideas come together in unique ways, the line said in its announcement.

MSC Lirica will homeport in Dubai for winter 2020 with seven-night cruises that depart every Sunday calling into Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital city, the Sir Bani Yas Island beach oasis off the capital’s coast and Muscat in Oman before returning to Dubai.

The cost of public admission to Expo 2020 will be included in the cost of the cruise ticket for guests booked on MSC Lirica. They will also benefit from complimentary ground transportation available from the port in Dubai to Expo 2020 and back, plus a smart queue voucher to shortcut lines at up to three Country Pavilions. The visit ashore allows guests plenty of time at Expo 2020 to discover all that The World’s Greatest Show has to offer.

MSC Seaview will also be deployed in the Gulf for winter 2020, and guests will be able to purchase official Expo 2020 packages of entry ticket and ground transportation in advance, as well as on board. The ship will call Dubai on Saturdays and then Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, Bahrain and Doha before a return to Dubai where guests can visit Expo 2020 on Fridays.