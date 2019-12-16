Port Everglades Claims New One Day World Record

Port Everglades has announced that it beat its own world record on Dec. 1, 2019, with 79 more passengers than its previous record set in 2016. Once all the manifests were tallied, a total of 55,964 passengers sailed in and out of Port Everglades in a single day, topping the previous record of 55,885 set in March 2016.

“We knew it would be close because it was a busy weekend. This is nice gift for the holidays,” commented Glenn Wiltshire, Port Everglades acting chief executive and port director.

Cruise lines and ships that contributed to Port Everglades’ record-breaking day include the Adventure of the Seas and Allure of the Seas, the Carnival Magic, the Celebrity Edge, the Eurodam and Nieuw Statendam, the Regal Princess and Sky Princess, and Balearia Caribbean’s Jaume II (daily ferry).

Port Everglades is one of the three busiest cruise ports in the world, hosting nearly 4 million passengers annually.