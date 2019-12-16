St. Kitts Sets New Record: Four Ships in One Day

St Kitts has announced a new cruise record with four ships docked at Port Zante today for the first time in the island’s history, bringing a total of 10,629 cruise passengers to its shores with two of the ships moored at the newly constructed second cruise pier.

Limited operations started today at the second cruise pier, with the docking of the Celebrity Summit and the Seabourn Odyssey. An arrival area is presently under construction for the second pier, meanwhile cruise passengers use a concrete walkway to get to the Port Zante Arrival Hall. The other two ships docked were the Britannia and the Anthem of the Seas.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris, Minister of Tourism Lindsay F.P. Grant, and the Minister of Transport Ian Patches Liburd, along with tourism and port officials, were on hand to welcome passengers at the newly opened second pier.

"This is indeed an historic day for St. Kitts, as never before have we had four larger cruise ships docked at the same time in Port Zante," Prime Minister Harris said in a prepared statement. "We are moving in the right direction, and the Team Unity Government will continue to invest in projects that empower our people and enlarge the economic opportunities and freedoms within St. Kitts & Nevis."

Tourism Minister Grant noted that the second pier will keep St. Kitts high on the list of the cruise lines' top Caribbean ports of call.

"This is yet another competitive edge in the Caribbean cruise industry, affirming St. Kitts' position in the market," Grant added. "I am proud to note the growth of our cruise arrivals, the sector's contribution to GDP, the increase in certified taxi and tour operators and our attainment of marquee port status."