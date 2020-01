The new 2019-built Sky Princess departed Port Everglades on a seven-day Eastern Caribbean itinerary on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The itinerary called for a stop at Princess Cays on Sunday followed by a day at sea. Tuesday will see the ship docked in St. Thomas followed by a call to Sint Maarten and then two days at sea. The ship arrives back in her homeport of Port Everglades at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 21.