Norwegian Recognizes Everyday Heroes

Norwegian Cruise Line hosted a celebration in New York City on Friday aboard the Norwegian Bliss to honor the 51 winners of its Encore Moments Campaign, an initiative created to recognize and reward everyday heroes across the U.S. and Canada for the positive impact they have on those around them, according to a press release.

The winners, who were nominated for their efforts, were treated to an afternoon appreciation event and award ceremony aboard the Norwegian Bliss.

The nominees enjoyed a preview of the experiences available across the company’s 17-ship fleet.

“It is truly inspiring to be here with these individuals who put their family, friends and communities before themselves,” said Harry Sommer, incoming president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We believe it is important to recognize the honorable people in this world who are doing good. We are proud to provide a platform to recognize these heroes who go out of their way to lift people up. We are humbled to celebrate Norwegian’s Encore Moments winners today and look forward to creating a memorable experience for them when they cruise with us soon.”

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Encore Moments Campaign, which ran from Sept. 18, 2019 to Oct. 18, 2019, recognized and rewarded people across the U.S. and Canada. The nominees with the most votes in their state, province or territory won their choice of a three-to-five-day cruise for two on almost any Norwegian Cruise Line ship. They were also provided with airfare and accommodations for the award ceremony in New York City.