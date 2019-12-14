Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Bahamas Paradise Flash Sale Announced

Grand Classica

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced a flash sale on its "Get Nauti" offer. 

The company operates the Grand Classica and Grand Celebration from the Port of Palm Beach, sailing to Nassau or Grand Bahama Island. 

For $99 per person, guests that book sailings to Nassau or Grand Bahama Island – departing now through May 31, 2020 – will receive 50 percent off the second guest.

In addition, travelers will enjoy FREE “Nauti Perks,” including:

  • 10 drinks
  • $10 casino play
  • 15 percent off spa or shore excursion
  • Interior and oceanview staterooms
  • Children ages 12 and under sail free

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

116 Ships | 243,552 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 Brazil Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Acapulco
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report