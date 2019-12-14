Bahamas Paradise Flash Sale Announced

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced a flash sale on its "Get Nauti" offer.

The company operates the Grand Classica and Grand Celebration from the Port of Palm Beach, sailing to Nassau or Grand Bahama Island.

For $99 per person, guests that book sailings to Nassau or Grand Bahama Island – departing now through May 31, 2020 – will receive 50 percent off the second guest.

In addition, travelers will enjoy FREE “Nauti Perks,” including: