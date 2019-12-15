The Noordam Sails for Australia Following Extensive Upgrade

Holland America Line’s Noordam recently sailed for Australia following an extensive upgrade at the Victoria Shipyards in British Columbia, the company said in a statement.

The Noordam received several upgrades, including additions such as Billboard Onboard to the Music Walk area, the Microsoft Studio in the Explorations Café and Fujifilm Wonder Photo Shop.

Suites were refreshed with new soft goods, furniture and bathrooms and other areas such as the Pinnacle Grill, the Pinnacle Bar, the Greenhouse Spa and Salon, the Dining Room and Lido Market received extensive enhancements.

“Noordam looks better than ever with sleek upgrades, fresh décor and the addition of new spaces like the popular Billboard Onboard, which receives rave reviews from guests,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president.

“We are always investing in our ships and onboard amenities and offerings to ensure that guests enjoy the latest and greatest experiences, particularly in the area of authentic music, as we are known for having the best live music at sea.”

Guests now have more live music options, with the addition of Billboard Onboard, featuring the talents of two pianists playing 50 years of chart-topping hits.

The Noordam's suite accommodations were fully refurbished, benefiting of the same upgrades as the line's Signature- and Vista-class ships: new furniture, carpet, headboard and stone desktops for the main living area, plus electronic upgrades, designer glass tiles and a new vanity area.

All suites and staterooms were fitted with large, LED flat-screen TVs with complimentary movies and TV shows on demand. Guests can also create photo mementos and gifts at the new Fujifilm Wonder Photo Shop, where they can design mounted 3-D photos, keepsake boxes, metal panel prints and more.

In summer 2020 the Noordam will head to Alaska, sailing seven-day Glacier Discovery cruises northbound from Vancouver B.C. and southbound from Seward (Anchorage).