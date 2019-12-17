CVC Bullish on Brazil Market

As one of the biggest tour operators in Brazil, CVC is a key player in the domestic market and will oversee the sales and marketing of Pullmantur’s Sovereign this season, according to the 2020 Brazil Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

From 2003 to 2011, the company offered domestic operations with multiple ships, chartering from Pullmantur, Iberocruceros and Louis Group. The smaller vessels sailed inclusive itineraries and homeported all over Brazil.

For years, CVC operated cruises to Fernando de Noronha, for example. A nature reserve in Pernambuco, the island was only visited by CVC ships.

CVC was also the only mainstream operator to offer cruises on the Amazon River to the Brazilian market. They were also the only operator to offer a year-round operation in the country, both in 2005.

With a chain of retail outlets that spans the entire country and partnerships with many other travel agents, the operator has historically had its primary focus on first-time cruisers and budget-conscious costumers.

“Just as with air travel, CVC helped to promote ship travel in Brazil, showing the Brazilian market that it is possible to do a cruise with installments that fit into any budget,” said Orlando Palhares, manager of ocean cruises.

“About 150,000 passengers embarked on cruises in Brazil with us last year, 15 percent more than the previous season,” Palhares told Cruise Industry News.

According to Palhares, CVC’s current sales strategy is based on the expertise of its travel agents.

“Only a travel agent can give specialized advice to the client, showing them all the options of cabins, itineraries, pricing and more.”