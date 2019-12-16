Quark Expeditions Launches Two New Eclipse Voyages

Sixteen years after its first total solar eclipse voyage in Antarctica, Quark Expeditions will launch two new eclipse voyages, the company has said in a statement.

The voyages will take place in 2021 and will reunite experts from the original cruise, such as NASA's "Mr. Eclipse," Fred Espenak and Babak Tafreshi, an award-winning National Geographic photographer. They will be joined by other experts, including David Baron, the author of American Eclipse and a TED Talk speaker.

"In the three decades that Quark Expeditions has been the leader in polar exploration, we've achieved a record breaking list of polar firsts, but one of the most memorable occurred in November 2003, when we provided 100 people, from 17 different nations, the experience of becoming the first-ever humans to witness a total solar eclipse from Antarctica," said Quark Expeditions president Andrew White.

"In 2021, we are fortunate to be offering the same opportunity again and are thrilled to reunite some of the original eclipse team, while also welcoming new experts to enrich the guest experience," he added.

From November 26 - December 12, 2021, guests will sail aboard the World Explorer, traveling to South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula. There is just one departure, and prices start from $16,995 for the 17-day cruise.

The other solar eclipse voyage will take guests on the Ocean Diamond to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula.

This slightly longer eclipse voyage will last 20 days, from November 25 to December 14. Again, there is just one departure and prices start from $16,995.

Passengers on both trips will receive special eyewear for observing the eclipse and enjoy a celebratory dinner on December 4, the evening of the eclipse.

Guests will also have the have opportunity to participate in complementary eclipse photography webinars lead by Babak Tafreshi, as well as receive one of his professional photographs of the occasion.